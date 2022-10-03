LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December.

The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School.

“We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so many requests to open in Longview and are thrilled to share our passion for fresh food and unique flair with this awesome community.”

Chuy’s Longview will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate their upcoming opening, the location is hosting special events and giveaways, and said they will be posting ongoing updates on the opening to their social media pages.