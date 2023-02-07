TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll shop, announced on Tuesday they have decided to close their Tyler location.

“We realize that we hit limits in this particular location,” the announcement said. “We made the decision to close our Tyler location and we hope to deliver an even better experience in a new location in your area soon.”

In the announcement, Cinnaholic said they are experiencing rapid growth and success, but realized some locations work better than others for their cinnamon roll experience.

“Thank you all for your support,” the announcement said.