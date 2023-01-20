TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you were driving on Loop 323 or on Broadway near the mall in Tyler, you may have noticed a big tent.

It’s Cirque Italia, a European-style circus act, here for one weekend only.

This is just one of many U.S. stops for the traveling circus act, adorned with aerialists, contortionists and more.

The big top tent caught the eye of many East Texans, curious about what’s inside.

“We saw the circus was coming to town, water circus and my great grandson loves the circus, so (it’s) something new for us to come and see,” said audience member, Harold Craig.

Inside you’ll find the first traveling water circus in the U.S., with a new, eco-friendly water stage.

“It’s something like you see in Bellagio, but we try to do that under the big white tent,” said Cirque Italia crew member, Bogdan Midi.

Most of the acts in this pirate-themed show center around water. Everything you see at Cirque Italia takes about a day or more to set up and then they can take it down practically overnight.

The international crew said they feel excited to be back in Tyler.

“It’s so nice being back. The last time we were here was in 2016 and we, Cirque Italia, only had one show unit at that time,” added Rosenthal.

The 55-person group is keeping it moving after the weekend, to entertain more audiences around the country. This Cirque Italia show will be staying in the Lone Star state until the end of February.

Their next stop is Grand Prairie.

