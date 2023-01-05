TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cirque Italia has announced plans to bring their “Water Circus” show to Tyler starting Jan. 19 in the Broadway Square Mall parking lot.

The circus said they plan to hold performances under their white and blue big top tent from Jan. 19 to 22. The following showtimes have been announced:

Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Italia is an Italian entertainment company that started in 2012, and their acts feature ropes, trapeze, BMX bikes and roller skates.

Tickets to their Tyler shows can be found here.