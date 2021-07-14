City applies for downtown to become a National Historic District

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler is continuing efforts to establish a Downtown National Historic District.

On Wednesday, City Council accepted a $13,600 Texas Historical Commission Certified Local Government Grant and authorized matching city funds to pay expenses involved in nominating a several block area downtown to be recognized as a Downtown National Historic District.

The creation of a Downtown Tyler National Historic District is part of Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan, Tyler’s Historic Preservation Strategic Plan and the Downtown Tyler Strategic Plan.

Creation of such a district would make more state funds available for preservation and improvement projects.

MORE FROM THE CITY