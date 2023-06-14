TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city is rolling out new alcohol regulations on Lake Tyler.

On Wednesday, the Tyler City Council voted to adopt new regulations to limit the consumption of alcohol on certain public areas of Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East, including parking lots, boat ramps and within 15 feet of city-owned properties.

Transportation of alcoholic beverages between vehicles and boats or vehicles and city-designated recreation areas will still be permitted. This includes picnic and camping areas.

The new regulations do not apply to the interiors of vehicles, campers or RVs, private residential leaseholds, private property and commercial property owned by others. The regulations also do not apply in the case of city-approved events or leaseholds, events conducted by government entities or “to government officials acting within the scope of their official duties.”

“It is important to note that the attached Ordinance is not intended to be a blanket ban on the use of alcohol at the Lake,” said Police Chief Jimmy Toler. “Rather, it is a targeted measure to address issues in the public areas.”

The Tyler Police Department will review at six-month intervals to decide the effectiveness of the new ordinance.

“If any additional regulation at Lake Tyler is deemed necessary, those changes will be brought to the City Council for review and consideration,” according to Tyler Police.