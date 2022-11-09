TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the Nov. 8 board meeting, The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board approved a $66,900 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. for a new traffic signal for Tyler intersection.

The purpose of the contract is to help design new traffic signal infrastructure and install new equipment at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The project includes installing the following:

New traffic signal cabinet

Traffic signal poles

Underground conduit

Cabling, pedestrian signals

Curb ramps

Pavement markings

The contract also provides a structural engineering evaluation of the existing poles to determine if any interim structural modifications are needed prior to the new traffic signal being constructed.

The project including the design and construction is estimated to be completed in about 18 months.

The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund.