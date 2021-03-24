City Council approves new housing project in North Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More houses are going to be constructed in North Tyler. City Council members approved the new project during a meeting on Wednesday.

The new homes will be near North Palace Avenue and West Queen Street close to the the new fire station.

The city’s goal is to build modern, affordable dream homes for families. They are going to be located in a pocket community, these are a group of smaller homes built close together to promote inclusion.

Renissa Wade, managing director, said they are “restoring that neighborhood back to its former glory and putting in those same types of houses craftsman styles. Then we’re going to look at maybe do(ing) some refurbishing of houses in the surrounding area and see the beauty come back to what’s already a beautiful neighborhood.”

Despite getting the green light recently, this project has been four years in the making. The city plans to complete phase one in the next six months.

If you’re a first time homeowner you can click here to see if you qualify for $2,500 that can go toward a down payment. You can also find more information here.