City council votes to examine area of Grande Boulevard with history of crashes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to examine crash history on a part of Grande Boulevard with a history of traffic accidents.

The stretch of road is between Gleneagles Drive and Shady Oaks Drive.

The $95,943 engineering contract with CT Brannon Corporation will provide potential solutions, exhibits of those various solutions and probable cost opinions to help decide the final recommended improvements for the roadway.

The contract also allows additional services for a city-wide screening of potential projects to be submitted in TxDOT’s annual Highway Safety Improvement Program, one of which could be safety improvements to the Grande Boulevard “reverse curve.”

An engineering contract will be developed to produce plans, specifications and construction estimates upon determination of a final recommended improvement. The project is funded by the half-cent sales tax.

“I think this is necessary due to the concern of the residents and the history and severity of the accidents in this area,” said District 1 Councilman Stuart Hene.

Back in 2016, a fatal accident on Grande made headlines when 21-year-old Haile Beasley was struck head on and killed by a wrong-way driver.