City expanding skatepark in Faulkner Park

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler is going to build a 10,500-square-foot skatepark in Faulkner Park.

The council on Wednesday approved paying Evergreen Skateparks up $350,000 to build the skatepark.

The park will have an expansive street terrain with ledges, rails, ramps and more.

“It will include all features requested by community leaders, including an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features, a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape and Jersey barriers,” the announcement said.

The layout is designed to create “flow and speed lines” that will accommodate multiple users, the announcement said.

When the work is finished, Faulkner Skate Park will have over 14,000 square feet of skating space. The skatepark at Nobel E Young will be demolished once the construction of Faulkner Skate Park is completed, the city said.