ARP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Arp has issued a boil water notice because crews are repairing a main water line.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the city to do this. All residents need to boil their water before consuming it (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to be affected by the harmful bacteria if they do not use caution.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said city officials.

People can also use bottled water to drink or for other purposes.

Authorities will let residents know when they no longer need to boil their water.