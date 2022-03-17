ARP, Texas (KETK) – Due to a main water line being repaired, the city of Arp has notified that all customers are under a boil water notice.

Arp citizens will have to boil their water prior to consumption including washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems that are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria should be extra cautious.

To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, the water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.

For those who have questions concerning this matter, they can contact Donnell Brown at 903-859-6131 or 903-360-5038.