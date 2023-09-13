ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The City of Athens reported on Wednesday they had two major water line leaks within 24 hours.

The issue may result in lower water pressure for certain residential and commercial areas of the city.

The city said utility crews are already working at the sites of the leaks to remedy the situation. City officials have stated that the community’s patience and understanding are appreciated during this time while they work to restore the damaged water lines.

Furthermore, the city reported an initial 18-inch water leak on North Murchison Street. The City of Athens states that if you are in an area with low water pressure to please call 903-675-5131.