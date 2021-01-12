City of Athens hires new police chief, John Densmore, from 42 applicants

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- The City of Athens approved the hiring of a new police chief, John Densmore on Monday.

He previously worked at the Cedar Hill Police Department as a lieutenant, according to the city of Athens.

Densmore told the city council he is excited to start his new position.

“The group of guys I met has been fantastic,” Densmore said. “Chief Williams is going to be great to work with. Everybody I’ve met in the city has been very welcoming.”

Densmore had to go through a thorough application process. The city received 42 applications for the police chief position. This was reduced to 13 people and then five.

Those who were selected were later interviewed by city staff, a panel of law enforcement, a citizen committee and the city council.

“The City of Athens has been extremely thorough in its search for a new police chief,” said Elizabeth Borstad, city manager. “Mr. Densmore is a well-qualified, experienced individual with a passion for law-enforcement. I look forward to working with him.”

Densmore is set to begin his new role on Feb. 8.