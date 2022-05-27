ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the city of Athens will have the second day of the oldest fiddler’s contest in all of Texas.

The 91st Annual Old Fiddlers Reunions will be held and bring fun for the whole family.

There will be music, street dances, a carnival and vendors.

The event starts at noon and will continue all the way until midnight.

Admission is free for all ages.

“I am so happy that we are going to be able to have the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion this year in the way we always have,” said May Ensign, the event coordinator.