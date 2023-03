Gregory Werner (third from left) and Athens Citiy Councilmembers Photo courtesy: City of Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Athens City Council approved the hiring of a new fire chief this week, the city announced.

Gregory Werner was approved as the new fire chief on Monday night.

He currently works as the assistant fire chief for Murphy Fire Rescue and works as an instructor for the leadership development program for the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Werner is set to start as the Athens Fire Chief on May 1.