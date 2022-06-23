BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard canceled their 2022 “Blast Over Bullard” event on Thursday, and cited the county’s burn ban and drought-like conditions as the cause.

“This announcement and other facts outside of our control has forced us to make this difficult decision,” city officials said. “Our primary concern is always to provide a safe and welcoming environment during our events.”

The city said they understand the inconvenience the cancellation of the annual fireworks show causes, and that they are deeply sorry that they are no longer able to execute the event.

Many East Texas counties have issued burn bans, citing dry conditions.