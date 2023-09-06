BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the City of Bullard issued a stage 3 water conservation notice.

The city said that they are experiencing a mechanical issue with one of their water wells due to excessive heat, drought-like conditions and high water usage.

Bullard officials are asking for residents to follow the water restrictions listed below:

Residents having EVEN numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on SUNDAY AND THURSDAY .

numbered addresses are permitted to water outside only on . Residents having ODD numbered addresses are permitted to water only on SATURDAY and WEDNESDAY.

numbered addresses are permitted to water only on Watering as provided in subsection (a)(3) b.1 and 2 of this section is restricted to the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 12:00 am, except as provided in subsection (1)(3)b.4 of this section.

OUTDOOR WATERING USE OF ANY KIND IS PROHIBITED ON MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND FRIDAY.

Violation of rationing provisions may result in a fine of not less than $100.00 no more than $500.00 as provided by ordinance.

If you have questions contact the Bullard utility director at 903-894-7223 ext. 110.