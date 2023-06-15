BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard announced that they are scheduled to receive the parts needed to begin repairing their water well on Monday.

The parts needed for the well are scheduled to be delivered tommorrow and officials said that contractors have already agreed to begin repairs on the following Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Bullard, the process of repairing and meeting TCEQ standards will take 7 to 10 days.

During that time officials asked the public to continue to follow the Stage 3 Water Conservation Notice, issued on May 28, until the process is complete.

The City of Bullard said they will lift the notice once the project is complete and reminded the public that “There is absolutely NO watering on MONDAY, TUESDAY, OR FRIDAY – DAY OR NIGHT. Please be mindful on your assigned days, irrigation is allowed and is still only between the hours of 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM.”