City of Canton cancels contentious festival after failure of response

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – A controversial festival was cancelled after multiple warnings and lack of response.
The controversial festival name is an acronym for Spreading, Loving, Vibes, Through Zen. The goal of the festival is to instill that mantra into as many people as possible. On the Eventbrite page, they said they would be following COVID-19 safety guidelines including masks and social distancing.
The event was moved to November 6 and 7, but due to the city not receiving response the festival was recently cancelled on Friday.
However, the city warned the festival it would be cancelled about 9 things:
- Showing incorrect dates, originally the event was advertised for October 17 through the 18.
- The city also said that they did not provide a valid certificate of insurance
- The city claimed that it failed to amend the advertisements for an outdoor stage ‘open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.’
- The city claimed they failed to amend advertisements for offering 3 day passes which violated the city’s lease terms.
- The city claimed the festival failed to amend advertisements indicating beer and alcohol sales or provision without first obtaining a required letter of approval and submitting TABC permits
- The city claimed failure to provide a contract with licensed peace officers
- The city claimed failure to provide a contract with Medical MDs
- The city claimed failure to provide a copy of required event release specifically naming the City of Canton as a released party pursuant to Section 5 of the agreement