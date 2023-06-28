CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Carthage posted on their Facebook that they have been having an issue with vandalism in public spaces such as city parks.
“The city is spending way too much time cleaning up and fixing problems that have been caused by those that apparently have no sense of pride in our community,” the city said.
The damage posted on social media included the dumping of trash, removal of turf, destruction of public toilets, demolition of posts and handrails and more.
“From leaving trash for others to clean up to destroying playground equipment, it’s hard for our workers to stay ahead of the problems,” said the city.
The post also said that the city workers are having to work even harder to clean up after the destruction.
“Our employees work very hard to keep each park looking nice,” the city said. “Their first stop each morning is to the different parks making sure each is clean and in excellent condition so everyone who visits can have an enjoyable experience.”
The city says that they have security cameras in different areas and if someone is caught destroying city property, they will be held accountable.
“If you see anyone destroying or littering our parks, please contact City Hall at 903-693-3868 or, after hours, the Police Department at 903-693-3866. Remember – if you see something, say something!”