CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — The city of Carthage posted on their Facebook that they have been having an issue with vandalism in public spaces such as city parks.

“The city is spending way too much time cleaning up and fixing problems that have been caused by those that apparently have no sense of pride in our community,” the city said.

The damage posted on social media included the dumping of trash, removal of turf, destruction of public toilets, demolition of posts and handrails and more.

“From leaving trash for others to clean up to destroying playground equipment, it’s hard for our workers to stay ahead of the problems,” said the city.

The city said someone cut the playing surface at College View Park with a knife, and repairs are estimated to cost $6,000. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

Another section cut out of College View Park. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

The city said that it took $3,000 to fix the damage because the toilet and and wall brace had to be repaired. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

The Carthage Parks Department built railing to make it safe to cross over the ditch. That railing was recently damaged. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

The city of Carthage said that the people in this picture stopped by Davis Park after school to knock out the rails on the bridge. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

The city said kids “karate chopped” this sign with their feet. Photo courtesy of the city of Carthage.

The city said a boy is seen jumping and kicking the sign. Other boys took turns as well, the city said. Photo courtesy of the City of Carthage.

The post also said that the city workers are having to work even harder to clean up after the destruction.

“Our employees work very hard to keep each park looking nice,” the city said. “Their first stop each morning is to the different parks making sure each is clean and in excellent condition so everyone who visits can have an enjoyable experience.”

The city says that they have security cameras in different areas and if someone is caught destroying city property, they will be held accountable.

“If you see anyone destroying or littering our parks, please contact City Hall at 903-693-3868 or, after hours, the Police Department at 903-693-3866. Remember – if you see something, say something!”