CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – Weather sirens are sounds that people usually do not want to hear, but not being able to hear them during a storm can prove even worse.

In late March, rough weather rolled though Chandler, and at least one of their sirens did not send out the alert.

“They’re just old very old. Any type of electronic is going to fail sooner or later. This system, I’m not even sure what the date is but it’s at least 20 years old,” said Kalon Rollins, the Chandler Police Chief.

The problem was fixed, but city leaders feel it’s time for change.

On Tuesday, they wanted to hear from the community. They were wondering if they should update the system or bring in something new.

“Our purpose is to upgrade all this through hopefully federal funding and so forth. These systems are not cheap,” said Rollins.

These siren systems can be important during severe weather. The tornado index or risk of a tornado in an area for the state of Texas is 208, and it is 248 for the city of Chandler.

The city is looking to make a move as soon as possible.

“We’re having studies done on the town to decide how many we need and (at) what locations they need to be placed,” said Rollins.