CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Chandler joined the Crimes Against Children Task Force after the city council approved a proclamation to become part of the effort.

The Crimes Against Children Task Force includes the following:

The District Attorney’s Office

The County Attorney’s Office

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

The Help Center

Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center

Formed in January, the task force will also include sheriff’s deputies embedded at Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center with prosecutors assigned to work on crimes against children.

“They are just going to investigate this type of case,” District Attorney Jenny Palmer said. “They are going to be specially trained.”

The agency will take a report and forward any crime against a child to the take force for investigation.

“The task force will make sure these cases get prosecuted and the victims get the counseling and the help they need,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse added that they are honored and proud to have the city of Chandler jump on board.

“We have more meetings to come and more cities to go see, but I want to say thank you to the City of Chandler for believing in us and taking the time to join our task force,” Hillhouse said.