CHANDLER, Texas (KETK) – After a long and heated city council meeting, the City of Chandler has made their decision to not become a sanctuary city for the unborn.

The goal of this measure was to ultimately pass an ordinance outlawing abortion within their city limits.

Tonight’s meeting was packed with more than 20 residents taking the microphone during the public comment session.

After hearing from everyone in this three-hour meeting, Chandler City Council members took up the resolution and it didn’t pass.

A second and amended version of the ordinance was also introduced by one council member, but it failed to receive a second motion to be put it up for a vote.

People also showed up outside protesting against the policy they called “extremely” dangerous, saying it’s likely not enforceable.

Residents now have the option to add the ordinance to this November’s ballot, leaving the decision up to voters.

“I think it’s very concerning that we had a situation tonight where people put their own feelings of opposition before the citizens of chandler,” said Mark Lee Dickson. “I don’t believe that the vote today by the Chandler City Council truly represented the pro-life community”

“I’m very proud of the council men and women who stood their ground and voted with their constituents wanted,” said activist, Jennifer Murphy-Vick.