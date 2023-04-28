CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The city of Crockett experienced heavy storms Wednesday night.

People had power outages, down trees and were without power.

“All the sudden power went out, and when it got worse, it flooded my living room window, the storm water streamed down my living room wall and flooded my living room,” said Wayne Tubbs, a Crockett resident.

Friday afternoon, he was still waiting to get his power back on.

“We haven’t had electricity for over two days now and everything’s about to get ruined in my freezer in my refrigerator,” said Tubbs.

Charlie Taylor was also in the dark Friday afternoon as city and power crews were hard at work to get the city back into shape.

“Power company has been working hard here. They had crews come out everywhere they’re working right now, next to us, and working very hard to get everything up and running,” said Charlie Taylor, maintenance director of Crockett Housing Authority.

For many, it will take time to fix the repairs that need to be done.

“Excessive amount of rain, high winds in the city, caused a lot of flooding in the lower parts of the city. We had a lot of tree damage. We had damage to private businesses, and roofs were taken off,” said Blake Gates, Captain of Crockett Police Department.

A warehouse downtown has suffered extreme damage. The brick wall came down and the roof caved in.

“A big tree fell down on top of it knocked a hole in the top of our roof, rains all in our building,” said Taylor.

If you need assistance with storm damage, city officials recommend filling out local and state surveys.

“Don’t ever underestimate the weather. Have normal supplies water, batteries, things you can sustain yourself on,” said Gates.