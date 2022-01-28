DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Diboll announced Michael Skillern as the new Chief of Police.

Skillern, who has had 26 years of experience with the Houston Police Department, most recently achieved the rank of assistant chief.

He previously served as the commander of the following divisions:

Major offenders

Homicide

Downtown

Gang

Westside patrol

Skillern has had experience with large-scale events and has had a history of working cooperatively with other agencies at both the local and federal levels, the city said in a release. He had direct involvement with the Houston Police Department’s body camera policy development, deployment and training for all personnel.

The city of Diboll received around 50 applicants across the country, held three rounds of interviews and researched candidates extensively, according to City Manager Jason Arnold.

“The amount of attention this job received is a testament to how great things are in Diboll and that others want to be a part of it,” Arnold said.

Skillern has a master’s degree in Sociology from the University of Houston Clear Lake and a bachelor’s degree in business from Baylor University. He also graduated from the Senior Management Institue for Police and the FBI National Academy. He and his family have been property owners in the Diboll area since the 1960s and has spent much of his lifetime in the community.

“I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Diboll Police Department, bringing my years of experience to the job and making what is already a great department even better. And, I am truly excited about being an integral part of the Diboll community and participating in all the city has to offer.” Michael Skillern, Chief of Police in Diboll

Arnold added that he believes they found the perfect chief of police for all of Diboll.