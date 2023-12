ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – The City of Elkhart issued a boil water notice for all the residents on their water system on Thursday after a water main break.

City officials said the notice is just a precaution and that residents should vigorously boil any water used for two minutes. When the notice is no longer required city officials will notify the public that boiling is no longer required.

Any questions about the notice can be directed to Elkhart City Hall at 903-764-5657.