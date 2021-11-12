All City of Eustace residents asked to shelter-in-place due to gas leak, after being told to evacuate

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All city of Eustace residents are being asked to shelter-in-place after they were told to evacuate, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The gas leak is in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County, and it is affecting the Eustace Area of Henderson County.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said people need to stay indoors.

They should keep their doors and windows closed and their heating and air conditioner off.

Officials were told about the gas leak around 8:30 p.m., and the gas company is aware about the problem.

Sheriff Hendrix also said those who have evacuated should not return until they are told to do so.

The Henderson County Senior Citizens building is open for people who need shelter as well as the Living for the Brand Cowboy Church in Athens. The Caney Creek Baptist Church in Log Cabin and First Methodist Church Mabank are also open.

“We will keep you up to date as this develops,” wrote the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.