City of Jacksonville changes name to Tomatoville for 37th annual Tomato Festival

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville’s mayor announced they will change the name of the city to Tomatoville for the cities 37th annual Tomato Festival.

In addition to the name change, the city will have the family first 6th annual dodgeball challenge. at 6 p.m.

“[It is a] great family atmosphere, with lots of good food,” Randy Gorham, the Mayor of the city of Jacksonville said. “Of course we’ll have our great Jacksonville tomatoes for sale. A lot of people come just to buy the tomatoes. Nobody can grow them like Jacksonville.”

Earlier this week, the city of Jacksonville began their Tomato Festival events on Saturday kicking off the tomato filled week with their first ever Jacksonville Education Foundation fishing tournament and a Tomato Fest 5K and fun run.

On Sunday the city held a Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest Pageant and a city-wide church singing.

More events will be held throughout the week leading up to Saturday where several events will be held in downtown Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents can enter the Tomato Eating Contest, where you have three minutes to eat as many tomatoes as you can. The defending 2019 champion is Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis.

Local farmers will also bring their biggest and prettiest tomatoes for the “Best Home Grown Tomato Contest.” There will also be local produce for sale, including onions, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, and others vegetables.

For shoppers, 200 vendors will have sales and there will also be a car show inside the famous Tomato Bowl. The following food items will be available:

Fried green tomatoes

Hamburgers

Fried green tomato sandwich

Fried pies

Turkey legs

Nachos

Tornado taters

Frito pies

Brisket sandwiches

Tacos

Pulled pork sandwiches

Smoothie drinks

$500 will be given away in a talent show and $325 in the youth division.