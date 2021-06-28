City of Jacksonville named finalist in Smart Cities North America Awards for water infrastructure project

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK)- The city of Jacksonville is a finalist for the IDC Smart Cities North America Awards for their innovative infrastructure project.

This is SCNAA’s fourth annual award ceremony. The recognitions were created to honor North American municipalities working to execute Smart Cities projects.

Jacksonville’s Smart Water AMI Infrastructure project was encouraged by the city manager, Greg Smith, after they identified aging mechanical water meters that faced issues like inefficient metering and high operating expenses.

The new program used technology and innovation to fix issues with water meters and reduce operating costs. Crews replaced 5,452 residential and commercial water meters. The project began in Dec. 2018 and it was finished in Oct. 2019.

The program solves issue to provide more accurate water readings and leak detection capability, according to the city of Jacksonville.

Jacksonville residents can also use a customer portal to see how much water is being consumed. The program utilizes Sensus FlexNet AMI, which uses a long-range radio system to share water data. This also allows the city to turn water on and shut it off. This supports Jacksonville’s efforts to reduce non-revenue water loss.

The Smart Water Infrastructure program was used during the severe winter storm in Texas in February.

The extreme weather caused pipes to burst in the state, but the water was shut off in Jacksonville through the new infrastructure project, which saved the city millions of gallons of water and money.

“We are overwhelmed by the innovative and thoughtful initiatives competing in this year’s Smart Cities North America Awards, executed despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic,” said Ruthbea Yesner, Vice President, IDC Government Insights and Smart Cities and Communities Strategies. “Each finalist represents a best practice example of how – when innovative technology is paired with a forward thinking and dedicated team – radical change can happen for the betterment of our residents.”

East Texans can vote in this competition and support Jacksonville. The city will be under Category 9- sustainable infrastructure. To vote, click here.

Voting will be open through 5:00pm EDT on Friday, July 2nd. Winners will be honored at Smart Cities Connect being held October 19th – 21st at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD. To learn more about the event, please click here.