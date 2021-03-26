City of Jacksonville Smart Water Meter project to help save millions of gallons of water

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville introduced the Smart Water Meter project to help save millions of gallons of water after the unprecedented winter storm in February.

The city will replace 5,452 existing water meters with the new “smart meters.” With the new meters, the city will be able to monitor pressure throughout the water distribution system.

“The system we put saved us millions of gallons of water without a shadow of a doubt. We did not buy it for that, but it certainly turned out to be one of the biggest advantages this city had during the storm,” said the City Manager, Greg Smith.

The smart technology will also allow the city to shut off water in certain areas if the temperature drops below freezing. This will help prevent damage to critical pipes and homes.

The city partnered with performance services for the $5.6 million project.

In addition to the city monitoring the water pressure, homeowners will be able to better monitor their water usage.