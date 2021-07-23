City of Jacksonville turns off water to fix water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Jacksonville will turn off water in certain areas to fix a water main break.

Crews widened their repair area around Kelly Street to locate the water main break. Homes in the general area surround Kelly Street from Hwy 69 to Beaumont, including Marshall Street and north of Palestine Street will be affected with the water being turned off.

The City of Jacksonville Texas Facebook page said once the water comes on to run the water for a few minutes to get the air out of the lines, which can cause a milky white appearance.