City of Kilgore honors fallen soldiers at Memorial Day ceremony

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore War Veterans Association honored fallen soldiers at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Harris Street Veterans Park.

The ceremony was one of the only Memorial Day events in Gregg County this year.

“We’re here to honor the fallen and those who didn’t make it back,” David Applewhite, Officer of the Vietnam Veterans of Longview. “It’s important for us to remember those to get those. Then we forget our history. We could get blindly done about what our freedom is worth and why it important for the younger generations to know what this holiday.”

At the ceremony three United States flags were presented that were flown over the Capitol and were given a proclamation by Louie Gohmert to three veterans and the three flags were given to three other veterans resulting in six flags total.