KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday in downtown Kilgore, East Texans came for tractors, trucks and fun.

The event held tractor games, a parade, a hayride, live music and more.

“All the folks from around can bring their tractors down, a free event, free to register, we got trophies and all kinds of things,” said Fred Gebhardt, the organizer of the event.