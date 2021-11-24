City of Kilgore temporarily renames street in honor of drag racer Steve Torrence

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – As a token of recognition to Kilgore native Steve Torrence’s record-setting racing performance this year, his hometown is honoring him in a special way.

After Torrence’s win at the NHRA Camping World drag racing tour, the City of Kilgore temporarily will rename Kilgore Street in honor of the four-time Top Fuel Champion.

Torrence is also set to serve as Grand Marshal of the city’s annual Christmas Parade, Tuesday, Nov. 30 for the second time in four years.

The 38-year-old Kilgore resident will be presented with one of the four red-and-white “Steve Torrence Way” street signs commissioned for the occasion on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. during a special ceremony at the city’s “Mingle and Jingle” event at the corner of Kilgore and Main.

The other three commissioned signs will be placed along the parade route at the corner of Danville and Kilgore, Kilgore and Main and Kilgore and Kay streets where they will remain until the end of the year.

Torrence drives one of two Capco Contractors Top Fuel dragsters as teammate to his dad, Billy, and has won 11 of the 20 NHRA races contested this year, becoming the first pro driver in any NHRA class to win more than half the races in the series since Tony Schumacher did so in 2008. This has made him the seventh driver NHRA history to win as many as four straight pro championships, joining John Force, Don Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Bob Glidden, Lee Shepherd and Schumacher.

“People have asked me what I think about what this Capco team has done, and I’ve told them it isn’t about what we’ve done, it’s about what we still want to do. Fifty-one Top Fuel race wins and four World Championships are incredible, but we’re not done yet. There will be plenty of time to look back and reflect on our accomplishments after we’re done racing. I can’t wait to get started again in 2022.” Steve Torrence

The only driver in NHRA history to have swept the races in the NHRA Countdown (2018), Torrence and his wife Natalie are parents of a nine-month-old daughter, Haven Charli. He is the son of Billy and Kay Torrence and is a member of Forest Home Baptist Church.