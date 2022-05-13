LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas raised their glasses at the annual Piney Woods Wine Festival in Lindale at Picker’s Pavilion.

“It’s a great day to come on out and sample some great East Texas Piney Woods wine and have some good food and music, said Perry Wilson, president of the organization.

People of all ages were at the festival and were able to enjoy live music, food, art, crafts and wine.

Robert Cooper and his wife Lisa are returning vendors at the event.

“We’re just trying to show the public what we can build,” said Robert. “I can build pretty much anything, you name it and I can build it.”

Lisa said that she and Robert had been meeting a lot of people handing out business cards and getting a lot of potential customers.

“We’re having a great outdoor festival today with all of the Piney Wood Wine Trail Wineries and we’ve got wine tastings, there’s some great vendors, good food, and live music inside the Picker’s Pavilion,” said Wilson.

On Saturday, the city of Lindale will have another day of wine from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information go to visitlindale.com.