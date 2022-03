LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice that will impact 24 residential homes.

The boil water notice is for 21 homes on Boaz Lane, and three homes on CR 475, street addresses 14921, 14965 and 14964.

This notice comes after a water main break that resulted in a loss of pressure. It is expected to last no more than two days.