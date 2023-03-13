LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texans can look forward to the Longview Kite Festival.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is putting the event together on March 15 at Lear Park at 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway from 12-6 p.m. People can attend for free, and they are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnic blankets.

There will be kites, demonstrations, games, inflatables and arts and crafts. The first 750 people to arrive will get a free kite.

This is an annual event, and this is its second year. The city and other community organizations are helping with festival.

“Longview PARD is grateful for the generous sponsors who have helped make the event possible,” city officials said.