LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The City of Longview is asking local residents to give their feedback on the desired future identity for the downtown area.

According to the city, the Main Street area of downtown Longview is set to undergo an alteration process and citizen opinions are needed.

The Downtown Longview Transformation Survey is a four-question survey meant for the public to help shape future of downtown marketing, projects and events.

“We will use this information to help decide marketing strategies, projects to fund and events to host in downtown,” the city said in the survey.

For more information, please visit the Main Street Program website.