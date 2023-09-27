LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview is asking for the public’s help to determine its future.

“I’ve talked to a lot of the business owners and people who have been in Longview for a long time, and they love the progress that the downtown has made,” said Nicholas Mayfield, Mainstreet Coordinator for Downtown Longview.

The city recently put out a survey that wants the public’s opinion on the current downtown area as well as what they want to see changed.

“Honestly, I think Longview is doing a good job with their downtown,” said Resident Henry Fleming White.

White said he’s seen growth since he’s been here.

“It seems like there’s a lot of new independent businesses that are opening up and there’s a lot of cooperation between the businesses and everyone seems to know each other,” White added.

He said he wants to see the city put an emphasis on smaller businesses.

“More music events,” White added. “Bringing more food trucks in, more vendors in so that people can grow their own local businesses.”

Another local said he’s happy the city is looking to improve things.

“I mean it’s great people are changing it,” said Zachary Woods. “Local business owners are the soul, the things the community needs to bring people together.”

Woods said the city needs more entrepreneurship and that it could be key for substantial growth in the next decade.

“More people with open minds opening up businesses to fill the niches that cities need to flourish,” Woods added. “For people to enjoy themselves and have fun and want to visit. Boutique hotels, restaurants. Whatever it needs to be. “

To make the downtown a thriving destination down the road.

“I think that’s going to be a lot more populated,” said Longview resident Sydney Reed.

Mayfield said the survey is important and they want everyone’s input.

To participate in the survey, you can click here.