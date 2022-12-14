LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is asking the community for donations for Homeless Resource Day.

This is an initiative organized by the city and several nonprofits to provide different services and necessary items to people. The event is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Longview Exhibit Center at 1123 Jaycee Drive.

In 2017, Longview Mayor Andy Mack’s Task Force on Homelessness discovered there was a need for this type of event. The first Homeless Resource Day was put together in 2018.

44 nonprofits attended and 350 people went to receive help. City officials are asking for donations to make 500 homeless outreach bags this time. Donations can be left at the Longview Public Library at 222 West Cotton.

They need the following items:

Bottled water

Snack crackers

Dried fruit (raisins)

Granola bars/breakfast bars

Nuts

Pull top canned food

Juice

Fruit cups

Beef jerky

Cereal

Trail Mix

Miscellaneous and Hygiene Items

New socks

Bath towels

Toothpaste

Shampoo

Bar soap

Toothbrushes

Hairbrushes/combs

Small laundry detergent

Razors

Insect repellent

Sunscreen

Orajel

Wet wipes

Hand sanitizer

Deodorant

Band-Aids

Lip protection (Chap Stick)

Tissues

Plastic forks and spoons for food items

Longview Transit Route maps

Mini flashlights

Specialty Items (to be distributed as needed basis)

Women

Tampons

Sanitary pads

Babies

Diapers (various sizes)

Baby wipes

Formula

Pets

Dog and cat food

Dishes

Collars (all sizes)

Leashes