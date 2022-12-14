LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is asking the community for donations for Homeless Resource Day.
This is an initiative organized by the city and several nonprofits to provide different services and necessary items to people. The event is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Longview Exhibit Center at 1123 Jaycee Drive.
In 2017, Longview Mayor Andy Mack’s Task Force on Homelessness discovered there was a need for this type of event. The first Homeless Resource Day was put together in 2018.
44 nonprofits attended and 350 people went to receive help. City officials are asking for donations to make 500 homeless outreach bags this time. Donations can be left at the Longview Public Library at 222 West Cotton.
They need the following items:
- Bottled water
- Snack crackers
- Dried fruit (raisins)
- Granola bars/breakfast bars
- Nuts
- Pull top canned food
- Juice
- Fruit cups
- Beef jerky
- Cereal
- Trail Mix
Miscellaneous and Hygiene Items
- New socks
- Bath towels
- Toothpaste
- Shampoo
- Bar soap
- Toothbrushes
- Hairbrushes/combs
- Small laundry detergent
- Razors
- Insect repellent
- Sunscreen
- Orajel
- Wet wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Deodorant
- Band-Aids
- Lip protection (Chap Stick)
- Tissues
- Plastic forks and spoons for food items
- Longview Transit Route maps
- Mini flashlights
Specialty Items (to be distributed as needed basis)
Women
Tampons
Sanitary pads
Babies
Diapers (various sizes)
Baby wipes
Formula
Pets
Dog and cat food
Dishes
Collars (all sizes)
Leashes