City of Longview celebrating 150th anniversary with time capsule, accepting donations

Photo courtesy of the city of Longview Facebook page

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is celebrating their 150th anniversary with a time capsule which will be opened in 50 years.

The city will accept submissions for the 150-year time capsule through Wednesday.

The capsule will be packed on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The time capsule will be buried at 1 p.m. on Oct. 20 in front of the Central Fire Station at 200 S. Center St. and the event will be open to the public.

It was delayed from its originally planned date in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Director of Community Services, Laura Hill, said residents should submit durable items, things that would last 50 years and should carry the memories of Longview in 2020. Electronic devices, perishable items, paper photos and money will not be accepted.

Some of the items that are already in the time capsule include:

A wine glass from Johnny Cace’s 65th anniversary

Personal, sealed letters written by City Council members to future council members

KSA’s Engineering original plans for the 1999 Tyler Street renovation

If you have an item you’d like to contribute, you can call Community Services at 903-237-1285.