LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Exactly two months ago on June 16, severe storms swept through East Texas. Longview took a direct hit causing down power lines, uprooted trees and other damage which resulted in a massive amount of debris throughout the city.

“Days after the storm, what we did was we kind of went area by area across the city to pick up debris, and we were looking for it proactively,” said Richard Yeakley, City of Longview Public Information Officer.

Yeakley said it had been years since the city dealt with a powerful storm like this one which required a lot of manpower to access the damage and start the cleanup.

“We haven’t had a storm like this since those straight-line winds of May 2019, so it’s been a while since we’ve seen this level of debris that we had to collect across the community,” said Yeakley.

Now, the city is left with millions of pounds of debris at a compost site.

“The compost site is full because of the limbs and debris that were collected, more than 4 million pounds of refuse have been brought into the compost site,” said Yeakley.

Yeakley said he is glad homeowners understood why it was taking so long with so much damage.

“So it takes a while to get around all of Longview and pick up 4 million pounds of debris, but we’re glad that we’ve had the opportunity to do it and we’re really grateful for their patience during this time,” said Yeakley.

Now the compost site will begin the process of turning the four million pounds of debris into something usable.

“We take the wood and we turn it into compost that then can be given out free back to our residents or also bought by commercial or nonresidents,” said Yeakley.

Turning a bad situation into something good. Yeakley says if you still have debris in your yard to call Longview Public Works or by using the CitySend app to let them know you need a pickup.