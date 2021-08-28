City of Longview holding free vaccine clinic Sunday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview will hold a free vaccine clinic on Sunday at the Stamper Park Resource Center at 502 S. Center St.
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. No pre-registration will be required.
The Beverly Clinic will provide the Moderna vaccinations.
The clinic will be held in conjunction with Connect Longview’s community-powered revitalizations of the Stamper Park neighborhood on Saturday and Sunday Aug. 28-29
For more information please call Connect Longview at 903-237-1060 or visit LongviewTexas.gov/CL.