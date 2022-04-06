LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has issued a boil water notice after a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday, according to a statement from local officials.

The break was in the 5200 block of Loop 281 and the distribution system “experienced low water pressure,” which requires a boiler water notice for all customers on the city’s water system.

The notice has caused classes to be canceled for Pine Tree ISD and Seesaw Children’s Place. Longview ISD, after initially proceeding with classes, decided to not have school on Wednesday after 7 a.m.

Spring Hill ISD has also canceled classes for Wednesday.

All customers of the city’s water need to bring water to “a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.” Bottled water may be purchased as an alternative.

The city said they will send out a release when it is no longer necessary to boil water. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Public Works Department at (903) 237-1240.