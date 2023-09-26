LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — According to Sen. John Cornyn, the city of Longview will receive $25,531 to promote drug free communities and reduce substance abuse among young East Texans.

Cornyn, who is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence and Judiciary committees said, “When it comes to protecting young Texans from the dangers of substance abuse, we must use every tool in our toolbox. I am proud to have helped provide this investment to prevent and reduce substance abuse in Longview and am glad the city will receive more resources to support our next generation’s health.”

This particular funding came from the the United States Department of Justice and was officially commissioned by Cornyn’s Substance Abuse Prevention Act.