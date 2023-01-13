LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview is organizing several events to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday that honors him on Jan. 16.

King was an activist and Baptist minister. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s, said the History Channel.

King fought for equality for African Americans and everyone by focusing on peaceful protests. He helped organize the 1963 March on Washington that brought about the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act, according to the History Channel. King also received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Several local activities are going to be held, and they were put together by the Office of Arts and Culture and Arts!Longview, Longview Ministerial Alliance, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, Partners in Prevention and the Unity and Diversity Committee.

See below for a list of events.

Opening Reception and Jazz Concert

When: Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Longview Community Center at 500 East Whaley Street

Mack Guice and Low D will be performing. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Guice is a jazz pianist and Low D is a saxophonist.

It’s $10 for tickets. They can be bought online or at the door.

To buy tickets, click here.

Parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Where: It begins at Pittman Street and concludes at Foster Middle School. The route is on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The event is free.

Community Festival

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12- 3 p.m.

Where: Broughton Recreation Center at 801 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.

There will be different vendors, food and activities.

It is free to attend.

At noon, there will be a ceremony and ribbon cutting for the Broughton Recreation Center.

Humanitarian Award Celebration

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkview Baptist Church at 2014 S. Green St.

There will be a special event and Reverend James Webb will make remarks.

Anyone can attend for free.

March from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m.

The march will start at the Broughton Recreation Center at 801 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. and finish at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 306 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.

It is free to attend.

Interfaith Service

When: Monday, Jan. 16 at noon after the march

Where: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 306 S. MLK Jr. Blvd.

It is free to attend.

Buffalo Soldiers Revisited: History on Canvas