LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin announced on Monday a new assistant city manager has been appointed.

Brian W. Bray will report to the city manager and serve as the assistant city manager of general services alongside the assistant city manager of public service.

“Change can be both invigorating and challenging, but I am confident that with the talented staff at the City of Lufkin and its passionate citizens, we will achieve great things together,” Bray said.

Monday marks his first day in office, and city officials said Bray was selected after an extensive search and interview process that occurred over the last several months.

“I am confident that he will be a great addition to our leadership team,” City Manager Kevin Gee said.