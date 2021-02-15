City of Lufkin asks drivers to stay off Loop 287, says roads are “extremely dangerous”

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)- The City of Lufkin is encouraging drivers to stay off Loop 287 so crews can treat the roadway and make it safe.

“We need everybody off of Loop 287 so we can keep it passable and safe,” the city said.

TxDOT usually takes care of treating Loop 287, but they are overwhelmed with problems on U.S. 59 and other major highways.

The city’s street department is now taking care of Loop 287.

The situation is “extremely dangerous” on the roads, according to the city. The powder on the roads has now become sheets of ice, and these conditions require more than brine and sand.

The city also said they have one truck that can remove ice, but they need Loop 287 to be clear.

“IF YOU ARE NOT AN ESSENTIAL EMPLOYEE STAY HOME!!! Even if you are an essential employee, avoid Loop 287 if at all possible so we can expedite the process of making it safe again,” the city wrote.