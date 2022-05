LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin is experiencing a water outage after a contractor hit a 16-inch water line.

The water outage is in the 2900 block of North Raguet Street near the intersection of John Redditt Drive, close to the former Cherry’s Grocery store.

The city has a Public Works crew on the scene to isolate the issue, find the damage and make repairs.

The city does not have an estimated time on when the Public Works crew will be done, but will give updates as soon as possible.